Glasgow 2014: Mo Farah fit to race at Commonwealth Games

Farah was admitted to hospital in the USA at the start of the month with abdominal pains

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July to 3 August Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Double Olympic champion Mo Farah says he is fit to compete at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Farah, who won 5,000m and 10,000m gold at London 2012, missed last week's Diamond League meeting in the city because of illness.

But he completed a rigorous training session on Wednesday and tweeted: "Training is going good! Next stop Commonwealth Games."

The 31-year-old is due to run the 5,000m and 10,000m in Glasgow.

Farah's expected Glasgow 2014 schedule Sunday, 27 July: 5,000m final; Friday, 1 August: 10,000m final

Farah was admitted to hospital in the United States with abdominal pains at the start of the month but, after further tests in the United Kingdom, was given the all-clear to resume training.

Several leading athletes will miss the Commonwealth Games.

Home favourite Sir Chris Hoy retired last year, while fellow cyclist Mark Cavendish is injured after damaging shoulder ligaments in a fall during the Tour de France earlier this month.

Heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill, another London 2012 gold medallist, is also taking time out from competition to have a baby.

Jamaican sprint star Usain Bolt, winner of the 100m and 200m at the past two Olympics, will be in Glasgow but says he will only run the relay.