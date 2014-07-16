Glasgow 2014: Commonwealth Games 'pinnacle for squash'

Media playback is not supported on this device Barker wants squash medal at Glasgow

World number eight Peter Barker says the Commonwealth Games will remain squash's top competition until the sport becomes an Olympic event.

Squash's bid to be included at the 2020 and 2024 Games was rejected last year by the International Olympic Committee in favour of retaining wrestling.

"The Commonwealths are the pinnacle for us at the moment. We're trying to move that down a little bit further.

"At the moment this is our big one," England's Barker told BBC Look East.

Squash has failed to become an Olympic sport on three occasions and underwent a number of changes, including the use of glass-walled courts and under-court lighting, in an effort to persuade IOC members of its credentials.

Medal collectors England won six of the 15 squash medals on offer at the Delhi 2010 Games - two gold, three silver and one bronze

"Not to detract from the Commonwealth Games, it's a massive event, but we'd love to be part of the Olympics," said Hutton-based Barker, 30, who won singles bronze at Delhi 2010.

"We're not for a number of reasons. You better ask the IOC about that."

Fellow Essex player Daryl Selby, a world championship quarter-finalist last year, will compete in the men's and mixed doubles.

"The Commonwealth Games is massive. We're not an Olympic sport, yet," said the 31-year-old world number 10.

"We're disappointed we're not in the Olympics but the Commonwealths are somewhere we can showcase how beautiful our sport is, how hard it is, and how great it is to watch.

"We have our world championships every year and world team championships every two years. Something like this doesn't come around very often.

"I had one experience in Delhi, that was amazing, and hopefully Glasgow will be the same."