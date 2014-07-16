Sisters Jennifer and Seonaid McIntosh are aiming to continue their family tradition of Commonwealth shooting success when they compete at this summer's Games in Glasgow.

The girls' mother, Shirley, has won four Commonwealth shooting medals, while their father, Donald, is the coach of Scotland's shooting team.

But Jennifer tells BBC Sport's Commonwealth Games reporter Chris McLaughlin she will have no qualms about competing against her "baby sister" and that during competition she will treat her as "just another athlete".

Find out how you can watch the 2014 Commonwealth Games on the BBC here.

Available to UK users only.