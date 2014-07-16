Nottingham shooter Rachel Parish tells BBC East Midlands Today that missing out on the Commonwealth Games in 2010 has just made her even more enthusiastic about competing this year.

Parish, an A & E doctor currently working at the Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham, won two medals at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne but her discipline - women's doubles trap pairs - was dropped from both the Olympics and the last Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

Now the event is back and she hopes to add to her medal tally when the competition gets under way later this month.