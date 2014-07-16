BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games 2014: Rachel Parish relishing chance

Shooter Parish relishing Glasgow chance

Nottingham shooter Rachel Parish tells BBC East Midlands Today that missing out on the Commonwealth Games in 2010 has just made her even more enthusiastic about competing this year.

Parish, an A & E doctor currently working at the Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham, won two medals at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne but her discipline - women's doubles trap pairs - was dropped from both the Olympics and the last Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

Now the event is back and she hopes to add to her medal tally when the competition gets under way later this month.

Top videos

Video

Shooter Parish relishing Glasgow chance

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Video

Scrum V visits Pro14 new boys Southern Kings

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

Archive: Sanchez's FA Cup final screamer

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories