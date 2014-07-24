Glasgow 2014: Commonwealth Games Para-sport schedule

Wheelchair racer David Weir will be competing at his first Commonwealth Games

The 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games programme is the biggest ever with 22 medals up for grabs across five sports - athletics, swimming, cycling, lawn bowls and powerlifting.

Competitors will include London 2012 gold medallists David Weir, Aled Davies, swimmer Ollie Hynd and cyclist Neil Fachie while newcomers Sophie Thornhill (cycling) and Steph Slater (swimming) will be hoping to make their mark as they work towards the Rio Paralympics.

It is also the first Games that swimmers with an intellectual disability will compete in with a men's 200m freestyle event for S14 swimmers.

Thursday, 24 July

Swimming

19:42-19:46: Men's S9 100m freestyle (S7 & S8 also eligible)

Cycling

16:30-16:40, 17:11-17:21, 17:29-17:34: Women's tandem (B/Vi) sprint finals (best of three)

Friday, 25 July

Swimming

20:36-20:40: Women's S8 100m freestyle (S7 eligible)

Cycling

16:11-16:31 Men's tandem (B/Vi) kilo

Saturday, 26 July

Swimming

19:29-19:33: Men's S14 200m freestyle

Cycling

16:09-16:19, 16:53-17:03 17:15-17:20: Men's tandem (B/Vi) sprint finals (best of three)

Lawn Bowls

11:45-14:45: Mixed pairs (B2/B3) - visually impaired

Sunday, 27 July

Swimming

20:02-20:07: Women's SB9 100m breaststroke (SB8 eligible)

Athletics

14:30-15:45 Women's F37/38 long jump

Cycling

16:13-16:28: Women's tandem (B/Vi) kilo

Monday, 28 July

Swimming

19:37-19:42: Men's SM8 200m IM (S7 eligible)

Athletics

10:00-11:05: Men's F42/44 discus

20:00-20:05: Women's T12 100m

20:40-20:45: Men's T37 100m

Tuesday, 29 July

Swimming

20:03-20:10: Women's SM10 200m IM (SM9 eligible)

Thursday, 31 July

Athletics

19:20-19:35: Women's T54 1500m

19:35-19:40: Men's T54 1500m

Lawn Bowls

08:45-11:45: Open triples (B6/B7/B8) - physical impairment

Saturday, 2 August

Powerlifting

10:00-12:00: Women's lightweight (up to 61kg)

10:00-12:00: Women's heavyweight (from 61.01kg)

14:00-16:00: Men's lightweight (up to 72kg)

18:00-20:00: Men's heavyweight (from 71.01kg)