Glasgow 2014: Cheat sheet for Commonwealth Games squash

The sport in brief

There are five gold medals on offer - men's singles and doubles, women's singles and doubles, and mixed doubles. Singles matches are the best of five games, while doubles matches are the best of three. A game is won when a player or team reaches 11 points - although in singles they need to win by two clear points.

Home Nations' prospects

England is currently the home of the two reigning world champions, Laura Massaro and Nick Matthew, and they also have strength in depth.

The England team could replicate their Delhi clean sweep in the men's singles with James Willstrop and Peter Barker alongside Matthew.

Commonwealth class acts

Malaysia's reigning singles champion Nicol David has been at the top of the world rankings since August 2006 and has won five out of the last six world titles. Joelle King had doubles success in Delhi and heads New Zealand's challenge as she enters all three events once again.

What's new for Glasgow 2014?

Only a maximum of three players from each country can enter the men's and women's singles, whereas in Delhi there were four entrants allowed.

Pub bore

Squash players can burn up to 1,000 calories per hour and it was once voted the healthiest sport by Forbes Magazine, who described it as "an impressive cardiorespiratory workout".

Best medal performances by the Home Nations

England: Seven gold medals (most recently Nick Matthew and Adrian Grant, men's doubles, 2010; Matthew, men's singles, 2010)

Scotland: One gold medal (Peter Nicol, men's singles, 1998)

Wales: One bronze medal (Alex Gough, men's singles, 1998)