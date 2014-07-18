Glasgow 2014: Your guide to every Commonwealth Games sport

Are you baffled by the full-bore rifle events? Don't know jack about lawn bowls? Here's your essential need-to-know guide to each sport at the Commonwealth Games.
Athletics
|Track and field makes up nearly a fifth of the gold-medal events at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
Badminton
|Shuttlecocks can travel faster than a Formula 1 car - and they are much more environmentally friendly
Boxing
|The Home Nations will be packing a punch in boxing and there will be 13 gold medals up for grabs in Glasgow
Cycling (all disciplines)
|Find out more about the only sport at the 2014 Commonwealth Games where a knight of the realm is competing
Diving
|The sport is a balletic blur of twists and turns, with divers hitting the water at speeds of up to 35mph
Gymnastics (artistic & rhythmic)
|Bars, beams, balls - it's the sport that has it all, with ribbons on
Hockey
|Australia have dominated Commonwealth hockey - and their men and women will be the teams to beat once again in Glasgow
Judo
|The sport whose name translates as "the gentle way" is back on the Commonwealth Games schedule for the first time since 2002
Lawn bowls
|If you think lawn balls is sedate and a little dull, you don't know jack
Netball
|The world's best netball teams are always at the Commonwealth Games so this is the title they all want to win
Rugby sevens
|Rugby sevens was invented less than two hours' drive from Glasgow
Shooting (all disciplines)
|Scotland's Jen McIntosh and England's Mick Gault have Commonwealth records in their sights in Carnoustie
Squash
|There's no hiding place in the glass box where players can burn up to 1,000 calories an hour
Swimming
|Australia won half of the gold medals on offer in Delhi - but the Home Nations are ready to make a golden splash of their own in Glasgow
Table tennis
|A sport which is said to have helped bring about the end of the Cold War - now Singapore have got their eyes on Commonwealth domination
Triathlon
|Triathlon's popularity is on the rise so no surprise it's back on the schedule after an eight-year gap
Weightlifting & Powerlifting
|Lifting two or three times their bodyweight is par for the course for elite weightlifters and powerlifters
Wrestling
| A sport of the ancient gods played by some very tough modern athletes