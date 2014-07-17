Glasgow 2014: Greg Rutherford to miss London event as 'precaution'

From the section

Rutherford suffered a nerve irritation in the back of a knee in warm-up for the Glasgow Diamond League event

England's Greg Rutherford has pulled out of Sunday's Anniversary Games in London as a precaution ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

The Olympic long jump champion, 27, withdrew from last weekend's Glasgow Diamond League meeting after suffering a knee problem in warm-up.

"Sadly I wont be jumping this weekend in London," Milton Keynes athlete Rutherford wrote on Twitter.

"Precautionary decision with the Commonwealth Games being so close."

The Commonwealth Games begin in Glasgow on 23 July. The men's long jump competition starts on 29 July.