Glasgow 2014: Madeline Perry set to face 2010 Delhi conqueror

Madeline Perry lost in heartbreaking fashion against Kasey Brown in the 2010 Commonwealth Games against winning the two opening games of the contest

Madeline Perry is in line for another Commonwealth Games contest against the player who ended her medal hopes in heartbreaking fashion in Delhi in 2010.

The Northern Irish woman lost in five games against Australia's Kasey Brown four years ago after taking a 2-0 lead.

Seventh seed Perry will meet Brown in the last 16 in Glasgow if both come through their early rounds.

Perry, 37, will face either Dorothy Boyce of Papua New Guinea or Zambia's Sharon Chimfwembe in the last 32.

Brown is seeded 10th for the Games.

Banbridge woman Perry also made the Commonwealth Games quarter-finals in 2006.

Perry made squash history in May by becoming the oldest player to retain a place in the women's world top 10.

Commonwealth champion Nicol David is top seed followed by England's Laura Massaro and Joelle King of New Zealand.

The squash singles events will take place at the Scotstoun Sports Campus in Glasgow on 24-28 July.