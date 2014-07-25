Glasgow 2014: Ollie Hynd chases clean sweep of swimming titles

Hynd is going into his medley event leading the rankings

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August

English swimmer Ollie Hynd wants to complete a clean sweep of international titles when he competes at the Commonwealth Games.

The 19-year-old is already Paralympic, world and European 200m medley champion in his SM8 category.

He has the chance to add Commonwealth gold when he races on Monday.

"I'm lucky to have my event in the Glasgow programme and I'm really looking forward to it," the Mansfield teenager told BBC Sport.

"Every time you get the chance to represent England and GB you get a sense of pride. I am really proud to step up and do what I do for my country.

"There is no greater feeling than knowing you have a nation behind you. That is what we train so hard for and feed off as athletes."

Ollie Hynd's career so far Made GB major competition debut at 2011 European Championships Brother Sam was also on the GB team before he retired earlier this year Won gold (SM8 200m IM), silver (S8 400m free) and bronze (S8 100m backstroke) at London Paralympics Will compete in three individual events at the IPC Swimming European Championships in August

Hynd, who has a form of muscular dystrophy, will also race in the IPC Swimming European Championships from 4 August and goes into Glasgow as the fastest in his event, with his main challenge set to come from Australia's Blake Cochrane and Jesse Aungles.

"It's a strange scenario for me just to have one event to focus on at a major event," he said.

"We haven't done too much differently in terms of training but it is just about getting the final preparations right to swim fast at both events.

"People looking in might think I should win easily in Glasgow but I don't focus on that and the only pressure is the pressure I put on myself. I have goals and if I achieve my goal in Glasgow, everyone will know.

"But although Glasgow is the immediate goal for me, it isn't the long-term goal and it is just part of the bigger picture."