World squash champion Laura Massaro gives her top five tips to look out for at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Massaro lets BBC Sport in on how to hit the perfect lob serve, attacking boast and also how to dominate the tee and deceive an opponent.

The 30-year-old, who will compete in both the singles and doubles in Glasgow, became the first English woman in 15 years to win the World Championships when she beat Egyptian teenager Nour El Sherbini in the final in Malaysia in March.