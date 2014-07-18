BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Northern Ireland sending in-form athletics team

NI athletics team ready for Glasgow

Pole vaulter Zoe Brown and 110m hurdler Ben Reynolds are part of an in-form 14-strong Northern Ireland athletics team that will head to the Commonwealth Games.

Brown has improved her Northern Ireland pole vault record to an impressive 4.45m this year and looks to be a genuine medal contender in Glasgow.

Reynolds believes he is coming into good form while Paralympic star Jason Smyth, 400m hurdler Jason Harvey and sprinter Amy Foster are also part of the Northern Ireland team.

