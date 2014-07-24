Glasgow 2014: Wales hopes on day one dented by injury jinx

Jazz Carlin won silver and bronze at the 2010 Commonwealth Games

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Team Wales' medal hopes on the first day of competition at the Commonwealth Games have been severely dented.

Non Stanford and Helen Jenkins were among the favourites for the women's individual triathlon until both were ruled out by injuries.

And hopes of a first day medal at the velodrome took a blow when twice-world champion Becky James was ruled out of the 500m time trial by a knee injury.

Two-time Commonwealth champion Rob Weale will be in action in the men's pairs

But Jazz Carlin heads a strong swimming team as races start on Thursday.

Current world champion Stanford was forced to pull out because of a stress fracture in her left ankle.

They were dealt a further blow when two-time former World champion Jenkins pulled out with a foot injury.

Morning heats at the Tollcross National Swimming Centre feature Carlin - who claimed silver and bronze medals in 2010 - in the 200m freestyle heats aiming for a place in the evening final.

Jemma Lowe, a bronze medallist four years ago, competes in the 100m butterfly heats while Marco Loughran, Rob Holderness and Ryan West are also involved in the morning heats.

On the cycling track women's para-sport tandem sprint pair Rhiannon Henry and Rachel Jones are in action.

Rob Weale and Anwen Butten, two of Wales' most experienced lawn bowls team members will also be involved on the opening day of competition.

Weale, the 2010 singles champion, teams up with Mark Harding in the pairs while Butten plays alongside Lisa Forey, Kelly Packwood & Kathy Pearce in the women's fours.

Caroline Taylor is Wales' representative in the women's singles while Paul Taylor, Jonathan Tomlinson & Marc Wyatt are in first round triples action.

Former Paralympic champion Rosa Crean partners Gilbert Miles in the Para-Sport Mixed Pairs at Kelvingrove.

There are five gold medals to be won in the judo, with Kyle Davies and Jamie MacDonald as well as Jade Lewis and Kirsty Powell flying the flag for Wales.

The women's hockey team begin their campaign with a group match against England and Australia will be the netball team's first group opponents at the SECC.

Big Welsh names missing from Glasgow 2014 Reigning world triathlon champion Non Stanford - stress fracture Two-time world cycling champion Becky James - knee injury Two-time world triathlon champion Helen Jenkins - foot injury Olympic silver medallist Fred Evans - accreditation declined Former European indoor 800m medallist Gareth Warburton - suspended from competition

And even they have not escaped the Team Wales injury curse - with Eloise Laity ruled out the day before competition starts

Wales will also have representation in the men's and women's team table tennis and also the mixed teams group play stage in the badminton.

In the men's squash round of 64, Peter Creed, Scott Fitzgerald and Joel Malkin will be hoping to advance and medals are at stake in the rhythmic gymnastics women's team final.

Frankie Jones, who carried the Welsh flag at the opening ceremony, competes in the women's group all-around final alongside Welsh and British champion Laura Halford and 17-year-old Nikara Jenkins.