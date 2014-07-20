BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Athletes get ready to #seeyouinglasgow

C'wealth Games: Are you ready?

Watch some of the athletes competing at the 2014 Commonwealth Games as they get ready to #seeyouinglasgow.

Athletes from across the Commonwealth feature including Ghananian judo player Emmanuel Nartey, Samoan weightlifter Ele Opeloge and Scottish swimmer Michael Jamieson.

The Games start on 23 July with BBC Sport bringing audiences all the action live across TV, radio, online and mobile.

Top Stories