Northern Ireland boxer Michael Conlan is determined to win Commonwealth Games gold in Glasgow to make up for his early exit in Delhi four years ago.

"Last time I lost in my first fight. I was only a boy and I was heartbroken," Conlan told BBC Sport Northern Ireland as the country's Commonwealth Games team was given its official send-off in Belfast on Saturday morning.

"The only thing I want to come away with [this time] is gold."

Conlan said that he believes that Northern Ireland's two women boxers Michael Walsh and Alanna Audley-Murphy have a big chance of winning medals in Glasgow.