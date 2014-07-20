BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Gold is Michael Conlan's only Glasgow target
Gold is Conlan's only Glasgow target
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland boxer Michael Conlan is determined to win Commonwealth Games gold in Glasgow to make up for his early exit in Delhi four years ago.
"Last time I lost in my first fight. I was only a boy and I was heartbroken," Conlan told BBC Sport Northern Ireland as the country's Commonwealth Games team was given its official send-off in Belfast on Saturday morning.
"The only thing I want to come away with [this time] is gold."
Conlan said that he believes that Northern Ireland's two women boxers Michael Walsh and Alanna Audley-Murphy have a big chance of winning medals in Glasgow.