Glasgow 2014: England's Kate Richardson-Walsh rallies team

Richardson-Walsh is consoled as England slip to another World Cup defeat

England captain Kate Richardson-Walsh has told her team it is time to "move on" following their disastrous World Cup performance.

England finished 11th in the Netherlands last month, prompting coach Jason Lee to leave his role.

England captain Kate Richardson-Walsh believes her team can turn around their fortunes quickly

"The World Cup was devastating, but we have had to move on," said Richardson-Walsh. "I feel we're ready."

Danny Kerry, who led Britain at the Olympics, has taken over the team for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

He will eventually return to his role as England Hockey's performance director once a full-time successor to Lee is found.

"I was nervous about where the group would be when I came back, but they are looking sharp and are in a good place," said Kerry, who guided GB women to a bronze medal at the London Olympics in 2012.

"I want the girls to build momentum game by game. If we do that, I've no doubt we'll be competitive. I've been hugely impressed by their attitude."

England (in red) finished 11th out of 12 teams at the 2014 World Cup in the Netherlands

Richardson-Walsh, from Manchester, made her Commonwealth debut at the Manchester Games in 2002, winning a silver medal.

England finished third at Melbourne in 2006 and then at Delhi in 2010, but the 34-year-old hopes they can claim their first Commonwealth gold in Glasgow when the competition gets under way on Thursday.

"I would love to be on that podium again and complete the set," she said. "We're certainly going to go out and fight for that gold medal."