Glasgow 2014: Village virus being sorted - CEO David Grevemberg

A virus at the Commonwealth Games athletes' village is under control and has been dealt with

A suspected outbreak of norovirus at the Commonwealth Games athletes' village "is being sorted".

The contagious diarrhoea and vomiting bug had spread to 53 workers since reports first emerged on Wednesday.

But Commonwealth Games CEO David Grevemberg said the situation was not a problem and is being dealt with.

"Health and Safety is top priority," he said. "We are in control of this situation. It is all being sorted, things are looking great."

The opening ceremony for the 2014 Games takes place on Wednesday, with the action getting under way on Thursday.