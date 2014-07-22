BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games moments: Jim Peters in 1954 marathon drama
Moments from the Commonwealth Games that rocked the world, marathon runner Jim Peters enters the stadium in 1954 leading by more than 15 minutes but collapses before the end.
The Englishman travelled 200 metres in 11 minutes before he was stretchered off and never ran again.
The Duke of Edinburgh later awarded him a medal inscribed "J Peters, a most gallant marathon runner".