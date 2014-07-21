BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games moments: Barry McGuigan wins gold
C'wealth moments: McGuigan glory
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Moments from the Commonwealth Games that rocked the world, a 17-year old Barry McGuigan wins gold in Edmonton bringing joy to a troubled Northern Ireland.
In 1978, McGuigan became a hero in a divided nation winning gold and forgoing any official anthem and standing on the podium to the song 'Danny Boy'.
The 'Clones Cyclone' went on to have a glittering world-title winning career.