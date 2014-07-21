BBC Sport - Commonwealth moments: Jonah Lomu helps New Zealand dominate

C'wealth moments: Lomu runs riot

Moments from the Commonwealth Games that rocked the world, fearsome New Zealand winger Jonah Lomu stars in Malaysia in 1998.

It was the first time that rugby sevens had been played at the Games and superstar Lomu got the fledgling competition off with a bang.

The All Blacks beat Fiji 21-12 in the final and have won every Commonwealth title since.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

C'wealth moments: Lomu runs riot

Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Marcel & Jamie put sledging skills to the test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Video

Heath wins gold at Canoe Sprint World Championships

Top Stories