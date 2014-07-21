BBC Sport - Commonwealth moments: Jonah Lomu helps New Zealand dominate
Moments from the Commonwealth Games that rocked the world, fearsome New Zealand winger Jonah Lomu stars in Malaysia in 1998.
It was the first time that rugby sevens had been played at the Games and superstar Lomu got the fledgling competition off with a bang.
The All Blacks beat Fiji 21-12 in the final and have won every Commonwealth title since.
