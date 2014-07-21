Glasgow 2014: Scotland's Commonwealth Games team

From the section

Euan Burton will be making his Commonwealth Games debut

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 AugustCoverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Scotland, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Scotland is hosting the Commonwealth Games for the third time following the tournaments in Edinburgh in 1970 and 1986.

This time it's Glasgow's turn and 310 athletes, comprising 168 men and 142 women, will have the honour of representing Scotland.

Here's a list of who is in the team.

AQUATICS (44 athletes)

SWIMMERS (42)

Ryan Bennett, 4x100m Medley, Born: Cambridge/Lives: Stirling

Craig Benson, 100m Breaststroke, Livingston/Livingston

Cameron Brodie, 200m Butterfly, Inverurie/Stirling

Martin Cremin, 1500m Freestyle, Stirling/Stirling

Craig Hamilton, 1500m Freestyle, Edinburgh/Edinburgh

Jamieson carries the hopes of a nation in the Commonwealth Games

Michael Jamieson, 100m & 200m Breaststroke, Glasgow/Bath

Rory Lamont, 50m Backstroke, Alexandria/Dumbarton

Gareth Mills, 4x200m Freestyle, Scarborough/Sheffield

Andrew McGovern, 50m Backstroke, Aberdeen/Aberdeen

Kieran McGuckin, 4x100m Freestyle, Falkirk/Edinburgh

Craig McNally, 200m Backstroke, 4x100m Medley, Edinburgh/Edinburgh

Stephen Milne, 400m &1500m Freestyle, Inverness/Perth

Ross Muir, 400m Individual Medley (IM), Falkirk/Falkirk

Ross Murdoch, 50m, 100m & 200m Breaststroke, 4x100m Medley, Alexandria/Stirling

Jack Ness, 50m Backstroke,Aberdeen/Aberdeen

Robbie Renwick, 200m & 400m Freestyle, 4x100m Freestyle, 4x200m Freestyle, 4x100m Medley, UAE/Glasgow

Craig Rodgie, S14 200m Freestyle, Dunfermline/Dalgety Bay

Richard Schafers, 50m Freestyle, 4x100m Freestyle, Whitburn/Livingston

Duncan Scott, 4x200m Freestyle Relay, Glasgow/Alloa

Jak Scott, 4x200m Freestyle, Edinburgh/Stirling

Lewis Smith, 200m Butterfly, 400m IM, Edinburgh/Stirling

Calum Tait, 200m Breaststroke, Milngavie/Glasgow

Jack Thorpe, 4x100m Freestyle, Glasgow/Edinburgh

Mark Tully, 50m Breaststroke, Tranent/Tranent

Daniel Wallace, 400m Freestyle, 200m & 400m IM, 4x200m Freestyle, Edinburgh/Florida

Joseph Welstead, 50m Breaststroke, Inverness/Stirling

Katie Armitage, 100m Breaststroke, Watford/Watford

Erraid Davies, SB9 100m Breaststroke, Dundee/Skeld, Shetland

Kathleen Dawson,50m Backstroke, 4x100m Medley, Kirkcaldy/Warrington

Fiona Donnelly, 4x100m Medley, Sydney, Australia/Virginia

Megan Gilchrist, 4x200m Freestyle, Livingston/Swansea

Sian Harkin, 50m Freestyle, 50m Butterfly, 4x100m Freestyle, 4x100m Medley, Bridgend/Bridgend

Camilla Hattersley, 800m Freestyle, Edinburgh/Glasgow

Lucy Hope, 4x200m Freestyle, Melrose/Jedburgh

Kathryn Johnstone, 50m & 100m Breaststroke, 4x100m Medley,Dunfermline/Edinburgh

Rachel-Louise Masson, 4x100m Freestyle, Aberdeen/Aboyne

Caitlin McClatchey, 200m Freestyle, 4x100m Freestyle, 4x200m Freestyle,Portsmouth/Edinburgh

Hannah Miley, 800m Freestyle, 200m Breaststroke, 200m & 400m IM, Swindon/Inverurie

Rachel O'Donnell, 4x100m Freestyle, 4x200m Freestyle, Kirkcaldy/Charlestown

Corrie Scott, 50m &100m Breaststroke, Bellshill/Edinburgh

Andrea Strachan, 50m Breaststroke, Lerwick//Edinburgh

Aisha Thornton, 800m Freestyle, St Helens/Warrington

DIVING (2)

James Heatly, 1m Springboard, 3m Springboard, Edinburgh/Edinburgh

Grace Reid, 1m Springboard, 3m Springboard, Edinburgh/Edinburgh

Heatly will make his Commonwealth Games debut at this summer's Games

ATHLETICS (58 athletes)

Christopher Bennett, Hammer, Born: Glasgow/ Lives: Glasgow

David Bishop, 1500m, Darmstadt/Chippenham

Raymond Bobrownicki, High Jump, Pennsylvania/Glasgow

Jamie Bowie has a season's best time of 46.18 over 400m

Jamie Bowie, 4 x 400m Relay, Inverness/Edinburgh

Luke Caldwell, 5,000m & 10,000m, Redhill/Betchworth

James Campbell, Javelin, Cheltenham/Leeds

Lewis Clow, T37 100m, Aberdeen/Ellon

Mark Dry, Hammer, Milton Keynes/Loughborough

Andrew Frost, Hammer, Isle of Wight/Broxburn

Callum Hawkins, 10,000m, Paisley/Elderslie

Derek Hawkins, Marathon, Paisley/Elderslie

Ross Houston, Marathon, Dumfries/Roslin, Midlothian

Guy Learmonth, 800m, Berwick upon Tweed/Loughborough

Andrew Lemoncello, 10,000m, Tokyo/Nairn

Stephen Lisgo, 3,000m Steeple-chase, Sutton-in-Ashfield/Mansfield

Greg Louden, 4 x 400m Relay, Edinburgh/Dalkeith

Chris O'Hare, 1500m, Edinburgh/West Linton

Gregor Maclean, Pole Vault, Montrose/Loughborough

Jason Maclean, T37 100m, Inverness/Nairn

Angus McInroy, Discus, Glasgow/Helensburgh

Nicholas Percy, Discus, Glasgow/Isle of Wight

Grant Plenderleith, 4 x 400m Relay, Falkirk/Falkirk

Kris Robertson, 4 x 400m Relay, Glasgow/Glasgow

Allan Smith, High Jump, Paisley/Birmingham

David Smith, High Jump, Paisley/Birmingham

Jax Thoirs, Pole Vault, Glasgow/Seattle

Jake Wightman, 1500m, Nottingham/Loughborough

Zoey Clark, 4 x 400m Relay, Aberdeen/Aberdeen

Libby Clegg, T12 100m, Cheshire/Edinburgh

Eilidh Child showed early promise as a swimmer

Eilidh Child, 400m Hurdles, Perth/Cumbernauld

Meggan Dawson-Farrell, T54 1500m, Stirling/Tullibody

Emily Dudgeon, 800m, Glasgow/Gullane

Hayley Haining, Marathon, Dumfries/Kilbirnie

Rachel Hunter, Hammer, Irvine/Ayr

Samantha Kinghorn, T54 1500m, Melrose/Gordon

Kirsty Law, Discus, Inverness/Loughborough

Rachael MacKenzie, High Jump, Inverness/Inverness

Kirsten McAslan, 4 x 400m Relay, Manchester/Manchester

Eilish McColgan, 3000m Steeplechase, Dundee/Dundee

Susan McKelvie, Hammer, Broxburn/Broxburn

Laura Muir, 1500m, 800m, Milnathort/Glasgow

Gemma Nicol, 4 x 400m Relay, Dunfermline/Dunfermline

Jade Nimmo, Long Jump, Falkirk/Falkirk

Highjumper Jayne Nisbet set a new Scottish indoor record in the high jump with a clearance of 1.87m at the British Indoor Championships in Sheffield in February

Jayne Nisbet, High Jump, Edinburgh/Loughborough

Emma Nuttall, High Jump, Edinburgh/Langely,Canada

Susan Partridge, Marathon, Lanark/Sowerby Bridge

Henrietta Paxton, Pole Vault, Salisbury/Loughborough

Myra Perkins, Hammer, Falkirk/Falkirk

Elizabeth Potter, 5,000, 10,000m, Glasgow/Glasgow

Diane Ramsay, 4 x 400m Relay, Glasgow/Glasgow

Alison Rodger, Shot Put, Glasgow/Loughborough

Lynsey Sharp, 800m, Dumfries/Edinburgh

Stephanie Twell, 5000m, Colchester/Twickenham

Lennie Waite, 3000m Steeplechase, Paisley/Houston, USA

Sarah Warnock, Long Jump, Edinburgh/Prestonpans

Laura Whittle, 5000m, Blackpool/Loughborough

Kirsty Yates, Shot Put, Dumfries/Castle Douglas

*Joasia Zakrzewski, Marathon, Durham/Dumfries

* Replaces Freya Ross withdrawn injured.

BADMINTON (10 athletes)

Hamilton's Kirsty Gilmour has made steady progress up the women's singles badminton rankings

Robert Blair, Mixed Doubles, Men's Doubles, Team, Born: Edinburgh/Lives: Glasgow

Martin Campbell, Men's Doubles, Team, Edinburgh/Glasgow

Patrick MacHugh, Men's Doubles, Team, Kirkcaldy/Glasgow

Kieran Merrilees, Men's Singles, Team, Glasgow/Glasgow

Paul Van Rietvelde, Men's Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Team, Edinburgh/Longniddry

Imogen Bankier, Mixed Doubles, Women's Doubles, Team, Glasgow/Glasgow

Jillie Cooper, Mixed Doubles, Team, Edinburgh/Glasgow

Rebekka Findlay, Team, Paisley/Erskine

Kirsty Gilmour, Women's Singles, Women's Doubles, Team, Bellshill/Bothwell

Caitlin Pringle, Team, Glasgow/Glasgow

BOXING (10 athletes)

Josh Taylor won a silver medal at the Delhi Games four years ago

Aqeel Ahmed, 49kg, Born: Dundee/Lives: Motherwell

Reece McFadden, 52kg, Bellshill/Motherwell

Joe Ham, 56kg, Glasgow/Glasgow

Charlie Flynn, 60kg, Lanark/Motherwell

Josh Taylor, 64kg, Edinburgh/Prestonpans

Lewis Benson, 69kg, Edinburgh/Edinburgh

Kieran Smith, 75kg, Livingston/Greenrigg

Scott Forrest, 81kg, Johannesburg/Forth

Stephen Lavelle, 91kg, Glasgow/Glasgow

Ross Henderson, 91+kg, Leeds/Motherwell

CYCLING (34 athletes)

MEN (17)

Jonathan Biggin, Track Sprint, Born: Rutherglen/Lives: Glasgow

Bruce Croall, Track Sprint, Edinburgh/Edinburgh

Neil Fachie, Track Para-Cycling, Aberdeen/Manchester

Andy Fenn, Time Trial, Road Race, Birmingham/Maidstone

Grant Ferguson, Mountain Bike XC, Road Race, Peebles/Manchester

Kenta Gallagher, Mountain Bike XC, Sheffield/Inverness

James McCallum, Track Endurance, Road Race, Edinburgh/Bellshill

Craig McLean, Track Para-Cycling Pilot, Grantown-On-Spey/Cheadle

David Millar, Time Trial, Road Race, Malta/Girona

Gareth Montgomerie, Mountain Bike XC, Dumfries/Castle Douglas

Evan Oliphant, Track Endurance, Road Race, Thurso/Edinburgh

John Paul, Track Sprint, Wick/Glasgow

Jack Pullar, Road Race, Lancaster/Carnforth

Christopher Pritchard, Track Sprint, Sheffield/Sheffield

Alistair Rutherford, Track Endurance, Manchester/Manchester

Callum Skinner, Track Sprint, Glasgow/Manchester

Mark Stewart, Track Endurance, Dundee/Dundee

Track cyclist Katie Archibald is viewed as one of Scotland's best medal prospects

WOMEN (17)

Katie Archibald, Track Endurance, Time Trial, Road Race, Walton-on-Thames/Manchester

Lucy Coldwell, Time Trial, Glasgow/Clydebank

Laura Cluxton, Track Para-Cycling, Aberdeen/Tullibody

Lee Craigie, Mountain Bike XC, Glasgow/Inverness

Jenny Davis, Track Sprint, Dechmont/Edinburgh

Fiona Duncan, Track Para-Cycling Pilot, Glasgow/Aberdeen

Anne Ewing, Road Race, Perth/Edinburgh

Louise Haston, Track Para-Cycling Pilot, Edinburgh/Edinburgh

Charline Joiner, Track Endurance, Road Race, Dunfermline/Dunfermline

Kerry MacPhee, Mountain Bike XC, Glasgow/Stirling

Aileen McGlynn, Track Para-Cycling, Paisley/Glasgow

Gemma Neill, Road Race, Forfar/Arbroath

Eleanor Richardson, Track Sprint, London/Dundonnell by Garve

Jessica Roberts, Mountain Bike XC, Northallerton/Bristol

Eileen Roe, Track Endurance, Road Race, Dunfermline/Dunfermline

Claire Thomas, Road Race, Edinburgh/Edinburgh

Anna Turvey, Track Endurance, Time Trial, Sunderland/Newcastle

GYMNASTICS (13 athletes)

ARTISTIC (10)

Frank Baines, Team, Individual, Born: Liverpool/Lives: Crosby

Adam Cox, Team, Individual, Edinburgh/Livingston

Liam Davie, Team, Individual, Bellshill/Carnbroe

Daniel Keatings, Team, Individual, Kettering/Corby

Daniel Purvis, Team, Individual, Liverpool/Crosby

Cara Kennedy, Team, Individual, Paisley/Paisley

Cara Kennedy and Carly Smith have juggled academic studies and gymnastics training

Erin McLachlan, Team, Individual, Huddersfield/Huddersfield

Amy Regan, Team, Individual, Glasgow/Glasgow

Carly Smith, Team, Individual, Glasgow/Glasgow

Emma White, Team, Individual, Dunfermline/Birmingham

RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS (3)

Rebecca Bee, Team, Individual, Aberdeen/Aberdeen

Lauren Brash, Team, Individual, Livingston/Livingston

Victoria Clow, Team, Individual, Giffnock/Essex

HOCKEY (32 athletes)

MEN (16)

Kenneth Bain, Forward, Born: Glasgow/Lives: Paisley

Michael Bremner, Defender, Paisley/Glasgow

Jamie Cachia, Goalkeeper, Edinburgh/Cupar

Daniel Coultas, Defender, Beverley/High Wycombe

Alan Forsyth, Forward, Paisley/Paisley

David Forsyth, Defender, Paisley/Paisley

Chris Grassick, Midfield - Captain, Edinburgh/Edinburgh

Gareth Hall, Forward, Dundee/Glasgow

William Marshall, Defender, Paisley/Glasgow

Gordon McIntyre, Midfield, Greenock/Greenock

Ian Moodie, Forward, Edinburgh/Edinburgh

Christopher Nelson, Midfield/Forward, Paisley/Paisley

Nicholas Parkes, Midfield, Glasgow/London

Iain Scholefield, Defender, Paisley/Paisley

Niall Stott, Midfield, Dundee/Dundee

Ross Stott, Midfield, Dundee/Dundee

WOMEN (16)

Alison Bell, Forward, Dundee/Stirling

Vikki Bunce, Midfield/Forward, Dundee/Dundee

Linda Clement, Forward - Captain, Inverness/Edinburgh

Aileen Davis, Defender, Brussels, Belgium/Bath

Leigh Fawcett, Defender - Vice Captain, Aberdeen/Aberdeen

Amy Gibson, Goalkeeper, Dumbarton/Dumbarton

Nikki Kidd, Midfield, Buckie/Edinburgh

Clydesdale Western Ladies defender Catriona Ralph is the Scotland women's hockey team's vice-captain

Nikki Lloyd, Forward, Farnborough/London

Emily Maguire, Midfield, Glasgow/Paisley

Susan McGilveray, Defender, Glasgow/Glasgow

Morag McLellan, Midfield, Glasgow/Glasgow

Catriona Ralph, Defender - Vice Captain, Glasgow/Glasgow

Sarah Robertson, Forward, Borders/Selkirk

Nicola Skrastin, Midfield, Vale of Leven/Glasgow

Rebecca Ward, Defender, Dundee/Dundee

Ailsa Wyllie, Forward, Dundee/Stirling

JUDO (14 athletes)

MEN (7)

John Buchanan, -60kg, Born: Edinburgh/Lives: Broxburn

Andrew Burns, -90kg, Glasgow/Edinburgh

Euan Burton, -100kg, Ascot/Edinburgh

Patrick Dawson, -73kg, Edinburgh/Edinburgh

James Millar*, -66kg, Invergordon/Edinburgh

Matt Purssey feels he is 'in great shape technically, physically and mentally' as he prepares for the Commonwealth Games

Matthew Purssey, -90kg, Chertsey/Edinburgh

Christopher Sherrington,+100kg, Ormskirk/Broxburn

*replacement for James Austin, who is injured

WOMEN (7)

Sarah Adlington, +78kg, Shrewsbury/Edinburgh

Sarah Clark, -63kg, South Shields/Edinburgh

Sally Conway,-70kg, Bristol/Edinburgh

Stephanie Inglis, -57kg, Inverness/Edinburgh

Connie Ramsay, -57kg, Inverness/Edinburgh

Kimberley Renicks, -48kg, Bellshill/Coatbridge

Louise Renicks,-52kg, Coatbridge/Coatbridge

LAWN BOWLS (17 athletes)

The Scotland lawn bowls team pose for photos at the greens at Kelvingrove

Darren Burnett, Singles & Triples (Skip), Born: Arbroath/Lives: Arbroath

Paul Foster, Pairs (Lead) & Fours (Third), Irvine/Troon

Alex Marshall, Pairs (Skip) & Fours (Skip), Edinburgh/Tranent

David Peacock, Triples (Lead) & Fours (Lead), Edinburgh/Dalkeith

Neil Spiers, Triples (Second) & Fours (Second), Edinburgh/Edinburgh

Lauren Baillie, Triples (Second) & Fours (Third), Edinburgh/Port Seton

Caroline Brown, Singles & Pairs (Skip), Holytown/Bellshill

Claire Johnston, Triples (Lead) & Fours (Lead), Irvine/Auchinleck

Margaret Letham, Triples (Skip) & Fours (Skip), Hamilton/Bothwell

Lorraine Molloy, Pairs (Lead) & Fours (Second), Broxburn/East Whitburn

Billy Allan, Para-Sport B6/B7/B8 Open Triples, Dunfermline/Cowdenbeath

Robert Conway, Para-Sport B2/B3 Mixed Pairs, Glasgow/Glasgow

Michael Simpson, Para-Sport B6/B7/B8 Open Triples, Kirkcaldy/Auchtermuchty

Kevin Wallace, Para-Sport B6/B7/B8 Open Triples, Stirling/Clackmannan

Irene Edgar, Para-Sport B2/B3 Mixed Pairs, Glasgow/Saltcoats

Ron McArthur, Para-Sport B2/B3 Mixed Pairs Director,Motherwell/Falkirk

David Thomas, Para-Sport B2/B3 Mixed Pairs Director,Old Windsor/Ardrossan

NETBALL (12 athletes)

Claire Brownie, Wing defence/Centre, Born: Aberdeen/Lives: Glasgow

Karin Connell, Wing attack/Centre, Bellshill/Glasgow

Rachel Forbes, Goal defence/Wing defence, Brisbane/Edinburgh

Lynsey Gallagher, Goal attack/Goal shooter, Rutherglen/East Kilbride

Lesley MacDonald, Goal shooter/Goal attack- Captain, Kirkcaldy/Glasgow

Scottish Thistles Gemma Sole, Samantha Murphy and Fiona Moore-McGrath have the Commonwealth Games and the 2015 Netball World Cup to look forward to

June McNeill, Goal keeper/Goal shooter, Glasgow/Glasgow

Fiona Moore-McGrath, Wing defence/Centre, Paisley/Paisley

Hayley Mulheron, Goal keeper/Goal defence- Vice Captain, Glasgow/Glasgow

Samantha Murphy, Centre/Wing attack/Wing defence, Rutherglen/East Kilbride

Jo Pettitt, Goal shooter/Goal attack, Edinburgh/West Linton

Gemma Sole, Goal shooter/Goal keeper, Edinburgh/Edinburgh

Fiona Themann, Goal keeper/Goal defence, Shepparton/Avondale Height

RUGBY 7s (12 athletes)

Mark Bennett, 10, Born: Irvine/Lives: Glasgow

James Eddie, 2, Paisley/Glasgow

Roddy Grant, 4, Jwaneng, Botswana/Edinburgh

Colin Gregor, 8, Glasgow/Glasgow

Stuart Hogg*, 12, Hawick/Glasgow

James Johnstone, 3, Dumfries/Edinburgh

Sean Lamont is the second most-capped Scottish rugby player of all time, with 86 caps

Lee Jones, 7, Edinburgh/Glasgow

Sean Lamont, 11, Perth/Glasgow

Scott Riddell, 5, Edinburgh/Edinburgh

Colin Shaw, 6, Irvine/Glasgow

Richie Vernon, 1, Dundee/Glasgow

Scott Wight, 9, Galashiels/Melrose

*replaces Tommy Seymour, who is injured

SHOOTING (16 athletes)

Drew Christie, Clay Target - Skeet, Born: Dundee/Lives: Dundee

Alan Goodall, Pistol - 50m Pistol, St Andrews/Leatherhead,Surrey

Jonathan Hammond, Small Bore Rifle - 50m 3P, 50m Prone, Aberdeen/West Virginia

John MacDonald, Clay Target -Trap, Fort William/Fort William

Angus McLeod, Full Bore Rifle - Individual & Pairs, Edinburgh/Warminster

David Owen, Pistol - 10m Air Pistol, Inverness/Carlisle

Jonathan Reid, Clay Target - Trap, Paisley/Brixham, Devon

Alan Ritchie, Pistol - 10m Air Pistol, 50m Pistol, Paisley/Johnstone

Ian Shaw, Full Bore Rifle - Individual & Pairs, Chatham/Epsom, Surrey

Neil Stirton, Small Bore Rifle - 50m Prone, 50m 3P, Aberdeen/Aberdeen

Caroline Brownlie, Pistol -10m Air Pistol, 25m Pistol, Edinburgh/Bishops Waltham

Sian Bruce, Clay Target - Skeet, Dundee/Dundee

Sarah Henderson, Small Bore Rifle - 50m Prone, 50m 3P, Edinburgh/Halkirk

Shona Marshall, Clay Target - Trap, Aberdeen/Alford, Aberdeenshire

Jennifer McIntosh, Small Bore Rifle - 10m Air Rifle, 50m Rifle 3P, 50m Rifle Prone, Edinburgh/Edinburgh

Seonaid McIntosh, Small Bore Rifle - 10m Air Rifle, Edinburgh/Dollar

SQUASH (7 athletes)

Kevin Moran, Stuart Crawford and Greg Lobban train at Heriot Watt campus in Edinburgh

Alan Clyne, Men's Singles, Men's Doubles, & Mixed Doubles, Born: Inverness/Lives: Edinburgh

Stuart Crawford, Men's Doubles, Irvine/Edinburgh

Harry Leitch, Men's Doubles, Edinburgh/Cambridge

Greg Lobban, Men's Singles, Men's Doubles, Inverness/Edinburgh

Kevin Moran, Men's Singles, Mixed Doubles, Paisley/Edinburgh

Alexandra Clark, Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Edinburgh/USA

Frania Gillen-Buchert, Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Cape Town/Edinburgh

TABLE TENNIS (7 athletes)

Sean Doherty, Team, M Singles, M Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Born: Glasgow/Lives: Glasgow

Niall Cameron, Team, Men's Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Glasgow/London

Craig Howieson, Team, Men's Singles, Men's Doubles,Edinburgh/Edinburgh

Gavin Rumgay, Team, Men's Singles, Men's Doubles, Perth/London

Gillian Edwards, Team, Women's Singles, Mixed Doubles, Blairgowrie/Perth

Lynda Flaws, Team, Women's Singles, Women's Doubles, Lerwick/Glasgow

Corinna Whitaker, Team, W Singles, W Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Glasgow/Perth

TRIATHLON (5 athletes)

Marc Austin will compete in the triathlon at Strathclyde Park on 24 and 26 July

Marc Austin, Individual, Mixed Team Relay, Born: Glasgow/Lives: Glasgow

David McNamee, Individual, Mixed Team Relay, Irvine/Leeds

Grant Sheldon, Individual, Mixed Team Relay, Bellshill/Blantyre

Natalie Milne, Mixed Team Relay, Dundee/Stirling

Seonaid Thompson, Mixed Team Relay, Eastbourne/Leeds

WEIGHTLIFTING/POWERLIFTING (5 athletes)

Peter Kirkbride, 94kg, Born: Irvine/Lives: Hurlford

Micky Yule, Men's Heavyweight, Edinburgh/Lincoln

Georgina Black, 63kg, Irvine/Kilmarnock

Louise Mather, 69kg, Alexandria/Glasgow

Sophie Smyth, 58kg, Irvine/Kilmarnock

WRESTLING (14 athletes)

Joseph Luigi Bianco, 86kg, Born: Campbell River, Canada/Lives: Phoenix

Wrestler Sarah Jones was fourth in the 72kg category at the Delhi Games

Viorel Etko, 61kg, Gorodiste/Aberdeen

Alex Gladkov, 65kg, Lugansk/Glasgow

Brian Harper, 57kg, Stirling/Tullibody

Gareth Jones, 65kg, Glasgow/Old Kilpatrick

Ross McFarlane, 57kg, Glasgow/Glasgow

Lewis Waddell, 86kg, Stirling/Alloa

Jayne Clason, 53kg, Falkirk/Grangemouth

Shannon Hawke, 53kg, Stirling/Tullibody

Sarah Jones, 69kg, Edinburgh/Glasgow

Kathryn Marsh, 55kg, York/Glasgow

Chelsea Murphy, 55kg, Stirling/Tullibody

Fiona Robertson, 48kg, Irvine/Hamilton

Donna Robertson, 48kg, Irvine/Hamilton