Hockey: Women's results

Gold medal match

CountryCountry
Australia1 - 1 (PSO 3 - 1)England

PSO= Penalty shoot out

Bronze medal match

CountryCountry
South Africa2-5New Zealand

Semi-finals

CountryCountry
South Africa1-7Australia
New Zealand1-1 (PSO 1-4)England

Classification Matches

RankCountryCountry
5th/6th place matchIndia2-1Scotland
7th/8th place matchCanada2-2 (SO 0-3)Malaysia
9th/10th place matchTrinidad & Tobago0-4Wales

Group stage

Group A
RankTeamGames PlayedGames WonGames DrawnGames LostGoals forGoals Against+/-Points
1New Zealand44002512412
2South Africa4301224189
3India 4202208126
4Canada4103613-73
5Trinidad & Tobago4004148-470
Score
South Africa16-0Trinidad & Tobago
India4-2Canada
New Zealand14-0Trinidad & Tobago
South Africa2-0Canada
India0-3New Zealand
Canada4-1Trinidad & Tobago
India14-0Trinidad & Tobago
South Africa1-2New Zealand
New Zealand6-0Canada
South Africa3-2India
Group B
RankTeamGames PlayedGames WonGames DrawnGames LostGoals ForGoals Against+/-Points
1Australia44002502512
2England43019459
3Scotland4202511-66
4Malaysia4013011-111
5Wales4013013-131
Scores
Australia4-0Malaysia
England2-0Wales
Australia9-0Wales
Scotland2-0Malaysia
Scotland0-9Australia
England5-0Malaysia
England0-3Australia
Wales 0-2Scotland
Malaysia 0-0Wales
Scotland1-2England

