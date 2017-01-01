Hockey: Women's results
Gold medal match
|Country
|Country
|Australia
|1 - 1 (PSO 3 - 1)
|England
PSO= Penalty shoot out
Bronze medal match
|Country
|Country
|South Africa
|2-5
|New Zealand
Semi-finals
|Country
|Country
|South Africa
|1-7
|Australia
|New Zealand
|1-1 (PSO 1-4)
|England
PSO= Penalty shoot out
Classification Matches
|Rank
|Country
|Country
|5th/6th place match
|India
|2-1
|Scotland
|7th/8th place match
|Canada
|2-2 (SO 0-3)
|Malaysia
|9th/10th place match
|Trinidad & Tobago
|0-4
|Wales
Group stage
|Group A
|Rank
|Team
|Games Played
|Games Won
|Games Drawn
|Games Lost
|Goals for
|Goals Against
|+/-
|Points
|1
|New Zealand
|4
|4
|0
|0
|25
|1
|24
|12
|2
|South Africa
|4
|3
|0
|1
|22
|4
|18
|9
|3
|India
|4
|2
|0
|2
|20
|8
|12
|6
|4
|Canada
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|13
|-7
|3
|5
|Trinidad & Tobago
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|48
|-47
|0
|Score
|South Africa
|16-0
|Trinidad & Tobago
|India
|4-2
|Canada
|New Zealand
|14-0
|Trinidad & Tobago
|South Africa
|2-0
|Canada
|India
|0-3
|New Zealand
|Canada
|4-1
|Trinidad & Tobago
|India
|14-0
|Trinidad & Tobago
|South Africa
|1-2
|New Zealand
|New Zealand
|6-0
|Canada
|South Africa
|3-2
|India
|Group B
|Rank
|Team
|Games Played
|Games Won
|Games Drawn
|Games Lost
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|+/-
|Points
|1
|Australia
|4
|4
|0
|0
|25
|0
|25
|12
|2
|England
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|4
|5
|9
|3
|Scotland
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|11
|-6
|6
|4
|Malaysia
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|11
|-11
|1
|5
|Wales
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|13
|-13
|1
|Scores
|Australia
|4-0
|Malaysia
|England
|2-0
|Wales
|Australia
|9-0
|Wales
|Scotland
|2-0
|Malaysia
|Scotland
|0-9
|Australia
|England
|5-0
|Malaysia
|England
|0-3
|Australia
|Wales
|0-2
|Scotland
|Malaysia
|0-0
|Wales
|Scotland
|1-2
|England