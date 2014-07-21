Glasgow 2014: Sir Bradley Wiggins to only ride in track event

Media playback is not supported on this device Glasgow 2014: Sir Bradley Wiggins reveals Commonwealth plan

England's Sir Bradley Wiggins will not compete in the road events at the Commonwealth Games, preferring instead to concentrate on the team pursuit in the velodrome.

"All the preparation has been for the team pursuit and that has been the focus in training," he said.

"I've put all my eggs in the one basket."

The 2012 Tour de France winner, 34, admitted it had been tempting to do more events in Glasgow.

But he said he was starting to turn his focus to the track ahead of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The team pursuit takes place on day one of the Games on Thursday, following Wednesday's opening ceremony.

Wiggins also said that training and preparing for the team pursuit had allowed him to get over the disappointment of missing out on selection for this year's Tour de France.

"I'm feeling excited about going back to the track," he said.

Wiggins won gold with Paul Manning, Ed Clancy and Geraint Thomas in the team pursuit at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

"It was the perfect distraction to the Tour really. It was like going back 15 years, with the excitement of building my bike again and waiting for the other guys to come in to train. It was really refreshing and enjoyable."

He said he had chosen the team pursuit for a reason.

"It's the one I had the most success in before I went to road cycling and it's the only one that is still in the Olympics," he said.

Wiggins, who won Olympic time trial gold in 2012, makes his third appearance at a Commonwealth Games and has yet to win a gold medal.

He won silver in the team pursuit in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur and then silver in both the team pursuit and individual pursuit in Manchester in 2002.

The Englishman said he had been worried he might have been away from the track too long, his body now tailored to success on the road rather than in the velodrome.

But he said he felt "really good", adding: "I have really come on in the last few weeks and feel a lot stronger than I used to in the event."