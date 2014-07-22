BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games moments: Filbert Bayi wins 1500m in 1974
C'wealth moments: Bayi blazes trail
Moments from the Commonwealth Games that rocked the world, Filbert Bayi leading from the front in the 1500m at Christchurch in 1974.
The Tanzanian built a lead of 12 metres and held off a fantastic challenge from New Zealand's John Walker to smash the world record in a time of three minutes 32.16 seconds.
The traditional way of running that race was to keep energy in reserve for a sprint at the end, but Bayi's run would change middle distance tactics forever.