BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games moments: Filbert Bayi wins 1500m in 1974

C'wealth moments: Bayi blazes trail

Moments from the Commonwealth Games that rocked the world, Filbert Bayi leading from the front in the 1500m at Christchurch in 1974.

The Tanzanian built a lead of 12 metres and held off a fantastic challenge from New Zealand's John Walker to smash the world record in a time of three minutes 32.16 seconds.

The traditional way of running that race was to keep energy in reserve for a sprint at the end, but Bayi's run would change middle distance tactics forever.

Top Stories