In our series Moments from the Commonwealth Games that Rocked the World, Roger Bannister beats rival John Landy in a historic race known as the 'Miracle Mile'.

Earlier in 1954, Bannister had become the first man to run a mile in under four minutes, but this time he was against a man not the clock in Vancouver.

Both runners went under the four-minute mark but it was Bannister who triumphed in three minutes 58.8 seconds, overtaking Landy in an incredible final lap.