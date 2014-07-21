BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Sir Bradley Wiggins reveals Commonwealth plan
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Sir Bradley Wiggins reveals he will not compete in the road events at the Commonwealth Games and will concentrate on the team pursuit in the velodrome.
The 2012 Tour de France winner, 34, also says that he is starting to turn his focus to the track ahead of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
The team pursuit takes place on day one of the Games on Thursday, following Wednesday's opening ceremony.