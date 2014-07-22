BBC Sport - Commonwealth moments: Natalie du Toit inspires in Manchester

C'wealth moments: Du Toit inspires

Moments from the Commonwealth Games that rocked the world, South African swimmer Natalie du Toit comes back from losing her leg to compete in Manchester in 2002.

Hours after winning the multi-disability 50m and 100m freestyle, she qualified for the 800m able-bodied freestyle final - only months after her bike accident.

She was awarded the first David Dixon Award for Outstanding Athlete at the end of the Manchester Games.

Top videos

Video

C'wealth moments: Du Toit inspires

Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Marcel & Jamie put sledging skills to the test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Top Stories