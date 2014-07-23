BBC Sport - Commonwealth moments: Ian Stewart beats world's best

C'wealth moments: Stewart tops world

BBC Sport takes a look back at one of the great moments in Commonwealth Games history as Scotland's Ian Stewart beat the world's best over 5,000m in Edinburgh in 1970.

Stewart caused a major shock by beating Olympic 1500m champion Kip Keino and world record holder Ron Clarke.

He beat fellow Scot, Ian McCafferty, into second place, producing one of the finest finishing laps of all time to win gold.

Top videos

Video

C'wealth moments: Stewart tops world

Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Conte hopes Chelsea will strengthen squad

Video

'Do me a favour!' - Shearer furious with Sterling red

Video

Sainz on Red Bull dreams & meeting Alonso as a boy

Top Stories