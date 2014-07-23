BBC Sport - Commonwealth moments: Ian Stewart beats world's best
C'wealth moments: Stewart tops world
BBC Sport takes a look back at one of the great moments in Commonwealth Games history as Scotland's Ian Stewart beat the world's best over 5,000m in Edinburgh in 1970.
Stewart caused a major shock by beating Olympic 1500m champion Kip Keino and world record holder Ron Clarke.
He beat fellow Scot, Ian McCafferty, into second place, producing one of the finest finishing laps of all time to win gold.