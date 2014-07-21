Glasgow 2014: Scotland's boxers will shine - Alex Arthur

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 AugustCoverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Scotland, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Former super-featherweight champion Alex Arthur is tipping Scotland's boxers to enjoy a successful Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

"I think we've got a great team," said the man who won a gold medal at the Kuala Lumpur Games in 1998.

"Our star has to be Josh Taylor at 64 kilos. He won a silver in Delhi in the weight class below.

"He's matured and become a better fighter and he doesn't have the same strength of field as four years ago."

Lightweight Taylor, 23, who fought at the London Olympics, is joined by Joe Ham (56kg) and Ross Henderson (91+kg), who also boxed in India in 2010.

Team Scotland Boxing Aqeel Ahmed 49kg Reece McFadden 52kg Joe Ham 56kg Charlie Flynn 60kg Josh Taylor 64kg Lewis Benson 69kg Kieran Smith 75kg Scott Forrest 81kg Stephen Lavelle 91kg Ross Henderson 91+kg

Charlie Flynn (60kg) and Kieran Smith (75kg) are making the step up from the 2011 Commonwealth Youth Games.

Lewis Benson, Aqeel Ahmed, Reece McFadden, Scott Forrest and Stephen Lavelle make up the rest of the home team.

"Our dark horse is Charlie Flynn," Arthur, 36, told BBC Scotland. "He's got, in my opinion, the best trainer in Scotland in Peter Harrison working with him every day.

"And then you look to Joe Ham and big Ross Henderson, who seem to be on form just now.

"You can tell by the way fighters talk, how confident they are and what their preparation has been like - and they sound confident, like they are going to medal, so here's hoping."

Arthur, from Edinburgh, turned pro in 2000 and held titles at British, Commonwealth, European and World level before retiring last summer.