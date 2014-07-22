Glasgow 2014: Bradley Wiggins critical of velodrome branding

The Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome will host the track cycling events at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games

Sir Bradley Wiggins thinks Sir Chris Hoy should get more recognition at the velodrome that bears his name.

The Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome will host the track cycling at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where Wiggins, 34, rides for England in the team pursuit.

The 2012 Tour de France winner said the arena was "a bit corporate" and Hoy, 38, had been "done over a bit".

He added: "It doesn't stand out that it's the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, other than a little thing as you walk in."

Wiggins, the 2012 Olympic time trial gold medallist, acknowledged the Glasgow velodrome was "a lovely track".

But he feels Scot Hoy, whose six track cycling gold medals make him Great Britain's most successful Olympian, should feature more prominently at the arena.

"It's more like a shopping centre sign with an Emirates thing on it," said Wiggins, who is taking part in his third Games.

"I think there should be more made for him. Stick a whopping great statue outside because it doesn't hit you straight away that it's his velodrome.

"He won't complain because he's far too nice. So I'll complain for him. They should do something about it."