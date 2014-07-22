Glasgow 2014: Scottish pair face difficult first round match

Team Scotland badminton players Kirsty Gilmour, right, and Imogen Bankier have been handed a tough draw

Scottish duo Kirsty Gilmour and Imogen Bankier have been handed a tough draw in the women's doubles badminton at Glasgow 2014.

In the pick of the first round matches, Gilmour and Bankier face English fourth seeds Gabby Adcock and Lauren Smith.

The draw for the team event put Scotland into Group C alongside New Zealand, Guernsey and Seychelles.

Bankier and Robert Blair could meet England's Gabby and Chris Adcock in the mixed doubles semi-finals.

Second seed Gilmour has a first-round bye in the women's singles while Kieran Merrilees starts his men's singles campaign against Richard Cribb of Norfolk Island.

In the men's doubles Martin Campbell and Patrick MacHugh begin against Afjan Rasheed and Nasheau Sharafuddeen of the Maldives in round two.

The Commonwealth Games team event starts on Thursday at the Emirates Arena with Scotland facing Seychelles in the morning and Guernsey in the evening, with the New Zealand match on Friday evening.

Twenty-three nations contest the team event with the six group winners and two best runners-up going through to the knockout quarter-finals on Saturday night.

Team groups for Glasgow 2014:

Group A: Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Barbados.

Group B: India, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana.

Group C: Scotland, New Zealand, Guernsey, Seychelles.

Group D: Australia, Canada, Falkland Island, Wales.

Group E: Singapore, Norfolk Island, South Africa, Jamaica.

Group F: England, Mauritius, Jersey, Northern Ireland.