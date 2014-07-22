Glasgow 2014: NI boxing hope Barnes furious after drugs test

Paddy Barnes won light-flyweight bronze medals at both the Beijing and London Olympics

Northern Ireland medal hope Paddy Barnes expressed fury after an aborted overnight drugs test was followed by another visit from Commonwealth Games anti-doping officials early on Tuesday.

Boxer Barnes, the 2010 light-flyweight champion, said he was asked to undergo a test after training on Monday night.

The initial test was eventually aborted because he was dehydrated.

However, Barnes, 27, had to undergo a further drugs test at 07:30 BST on Tuesday which he described as a "joke".

Barnes, who won bronze medals at both the Beijing and London Olympics, is already in Glasgow after arriving with the Northern Ireland team over the weekend.

"Anti-doping let me home at 2am last night. Wake me up at 7.30am for another test! This is some preparation," tweeted Barnes, who included an expletive as he labelled the drug-testing regime as a "joke".

When asked for a response, an anti-doping official said they never comment on specific cases.

In an earlier series of tweets, Barnes had made clear his anger at being asked to undergo the initial test immediately after his Monday evening training sessions.

"Anti-doping has decided to hit me with a urine test three days before the weigh-in and after dehydrating myself making weight," he wrote.

"I can't even drink anything. Won't even let me get a shower and I'll probably get the cold and sick. Could be the end of my games if I get sick over this."

Barnes continued to vent his anger on Twitter until around 02:00 on Tuesday morning, when he revealed that the "test has been aborted".

However, the early morning call from the drugs testers then further infuriated the Belfast boxer, who is arguably Northern Ireland's main gold medal hope at the games.

Barnes later told BBC Sport that he had been unable to provide a urine sample until noon and he called on Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games governing body to make an official complaint about his treatment.

"It's mental. [I got] Not even five hours sleep three days before a competition.

"I'm sitting there in wet clothes after a session. Really wet clothes. You could have picked up anything.

"Let's get real. Nothing is going to happen but I think that the Northern Ireland [Commonwealth Games] Council should put in a complaint about the timing of the test," added Barnes.

Team-mate and fellow Olympic bronze medallist Michael Conlan also underwent a drugs test on Monday evening and was equally unhappy.

"Anti-doping turns up takes us without getting washed or dried," tweeted Conlan. "Soaked in sweat and dehydrated after training.

"This is calling for sickness. Disaster."