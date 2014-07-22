Glasgow 2014: Commonwealths will be spectacular - Sir Chris Hoy

Media playback is not supported on this device Sir Chris Hoy predicts birth of future stars

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates:23 July to 3 August

Scottish cycling great Sir Chris Hoy says the "afterglow" of the 2012 Olympics will help Glasgow deliver a "spectacular" Commonwealth Games.

The six-time Olympic champion said: "I went to three Commonwealths, but this will blow them out of the water.

"That spirit and celebration of London is still there from the Games."

Hoy, 38, insisted he had "no regrets" about retiring in 2013 and missing out on racing in front of Scottish fans in a velodrome named after him.

"I would have loved to have been out there, obviously, but it's about being realistic and thinking with your head," he explained to BBC chief sports correspondent Dan Roan.

"I could see I wasn't going to be at my best."

The opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games will be held at Celtic Park on Wednesday

When he called time on his career in April last year, Britain's most successful Olympian said he had used "every last ounce of energy and effort" to win gold at the 2012 Olympics.

The track cyclist won two golds in London, to add to the four he won in previous Games.

Hoy is an ambassador for the Games, which start on 23 July, and says the city is "desperate" for the 12-day event to begin.

"There's definitely still an afterglow from London," said the Edinburgh-born Olympic great.

"People are crying out for another multi-sports Games to enjoy and to celebrate. Glasgow's going to take that and it's going to be spectacular.

"People will get behind it in the same way. It's a unique event. It's a smaller event in terms of the numbers, but in many ways it can be better for a sports fan.

"This will be the biggest and best Commonwealth Games we've ever seen."