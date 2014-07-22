BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Sir Chris Hoy predicts new stars will emerge

New stars to emerge in Glasgow - Hoy

Sir Chris Hoy predicts Glasgow 2014 will see athletes currently unknown to the general public shine and "go on to become legends and household names in years to come".

The double Commonwealth gold medallist also says he does not regret retiring before the Games, despite having the opportunity to compete in the velodrome named after him in Glasgow's East End.

