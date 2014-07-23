BBC Sport - Tears of joy as Jim Webb wins 1994 Commonwealth boxing gold

Tears of joy as boxer Webb wins 1994 Gold

Belfast boxer Jim Webb earns an emotional victory in the light-middleweight division at the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Canada.

Webb beat Samoan Bob Gasio 10-4 to secure Northern Ireland's first Light Middleweight gold medal.

The Belfast fighter was reduced to tears during the medal ceremony as a team doctor Sean Donnelly sang a rousing rendition of Danny Boy.

Top Stories