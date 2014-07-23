BBC Sport - Tears of joy as Jim Webb wins 1994 Commonwealth boxing gold
Belfast boxer Jim Webb earns an emotional victory in the light-middleweight division at the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Canada.
Webb beat Samoan Bob Gasio 10-4 to secure Northern Ireland's first Light Middleweight gold medal.
The Belfast fighter was reduced to tears during the medal ceremony as a team doctor Sean Donnelly sang a rousing rendition of Danny Boy.