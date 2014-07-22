Glasgow 2014: Gordon Strachan backs Scots to make Games

Media playback is not supported on this device Scotland manager Gordon Strachan carries the Queen's Baton into Hampden Park on the final day of its journey through the Commonwealth

Gordon Strachan reckons the people of Scotland will make the Commonwealth Games a success - just as the Brazilians did for the World Cup.

The Scotland manager was in Brazil as a TV pundit for football's showpiece event, which was hailed as one of the greatest World Cups ever.

"Everyone who went out there thought the Brazilian people made the event," said Strachan.

"I'm sure you are going to get the same here."

The 57-year-old added: "The weather's going to be good as well, so everything points to good fun.

"And when tourists get here, they should get themselves about Scotland - not just Glasgow and Edinburgh. There is wonderful scenery elsewhere in the country.

It's not much time - it's only 15 minutes - but it will stay with me Gordon Strachan on carrying the Commonwealth baton

"It's great that people can come here and see Scotland at its best."

The Glasgow 2014 Games get underway with the opening ceremony at Celtic Park on Wednesday and Strachan believes future generations of Scots will benefit from seeing top-class sports in their own country.

"It's a chance for Scotland to grab a hold of sport and use it as a tool to help us," he said.

"I think everybody can play a sport - it's finding what sport you are good at. No matter what shape, size, height, there's a sport there for you.

"What we need to do as a country is give children the opportunity to find that sport. When asking politicians to do anything, I always say 'do something about the sport because it can help your country no end'."

The former Celtic manager carried the Commonwealth Games relay baton around Hampden on Tuesday, and revealed it was an opportunity he could not pass up.

"I came here as a kid - I think it was 1970 - there were 137,000 people in here," he explained.

"So I'm back again now all these years later carrying a baton for the Commonwealth Games. That's life - you never plan these things, but it sometimes ends up wonderful.

"I have been asked to do one or two wee things and played in big games, but the moment I got asked to do it, it was 'yeah, brilliant, wonderful'. It's not much time - it's only 15 minutes - but it will stay with me."