Glasgow 2014: Nick Matthew to carry England flag at Games

Nick Matthew's participation at the Games was in doubt after a knee injury

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Scotland, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Three-time world squash champion Nick Matthew will carry the England flag at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at Glasgow's Celtic Park on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old, a double gold winner at the Delhi Commonwealth Games in 2010, was voted for by his England team-mates.

"It's a great honour to be chosen to carry the flag by this incredibly talented team of athletes," he said.

"I feel extremely proud to represent all the different sports and athletes."

World number one Matthew, from Sheffield, won gold in both the singles and doubles in Delhi four years ago.

He won the first of three British Open finals in 2006, four years before his maiden World Open victory.

Matthew's hopes of competing in Glasgow were threatened by a knee injury, which required surgery last month and left his participation in doubt.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind few weeks trying to get ready," he said. "It's been a race against time."

2014 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony Celtic Park, Glasgow Wednesday, 23 July at 21:00 BST

Matthew topped the world rankings for the first time in 2010, and won further world titles in 2011 and 2013.

Badminton player Nathan Robertson carried the flag in Delhi, while sprinter Darren Campbell and swimmer Mark Foster have previously had the honour.

Matthew is the second Yorkshire athlete to carry the flag, with Hull judoka Karen Briggs having done so at Auckland in 1990.

Jan Paterson, Team England Chef de Mission, said Matthew deserved the honour of carrying the England flag at Celtic Park.

"Nick is one of Team England's most successful athletes, and a wonderful choice by the team to lead them at the opening ceremony," said Paterson.