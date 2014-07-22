Chris Simpson to carry Guernsey flag at Glasgow 2014 ceremony

Simpson broke into the top 20 of the world squash rankings earlier this year

Squash player Chris Simpson will carry Guernsey's flag at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

The 27-year-old, who is competing at his fourth Games,

"I feel very honoured and proud to be able to lead Team Guernsey out into the arena," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.

Simpson made his debut as a 15-year-old at the 2002 Games in Manchester, and achieved his best result in 2010 when he reached round three of the singles.

"It's a great feeling to know you've been nominated by other people so it's very exciting.

"I missed the ceremony in Delhi (in 2010) and I was quite gutted about that as it's unlike anything else you'd do in a normal lifetime.

"The atmosphere is great and it's amazing to be around other athletes and have that communal feeling of pride for your countries."