Glasgow 2014: Wales should have Fred Evans reserve - Jamie Arthur

Welsh welterweight Fred Evans won Olympic silver for Great Britain at London 2012

Ex-Commonwealth Games champion boxer Jamie Arthur says Wales should have had a reserve in place for Fred Evans if his participation was in doubt.

On the eve of Wednesday's opening ceremony for Glasgow 2014, gold-medal hope Evans was refused accreditation.

The reasons remain unclear but Welsh officials have had "rigorous" talks for weeks with "all relevant bodies".

I wasn't a medal hopeful, but I went in there and I was fit, I was strong and I was ready and I came away with gold Jamie Arthur

"It is disappointing it's been left until the last minute," said Arthur, who won gold at Manchester 2002.

Welterweight Evans, 23, won Olympic silver at London 2012 and had been tipped to win his division in Glasgow.

But he has been denied the chance to compete based on checks completed by the Home Office and Games officials.

In April, he was ordered to pay a total of £1,228 in fines and costs after admitting his part in a nightclub assault in Birmingham.

Team Wales had begun preparations for Glasgow 2014 full of confidence, targeting winning a record 27 medals from the Games but might be forced to reconsider that total.

Cyclist Becky James and world triathlon champions Non Stanford and Helen Jenkins have withdrawn injured, while 800m runner Gareth Warburton has been charged with anti-doping rule violations.

The loss of another medal favourite in Evans has cast a further shadow over Wednesday's opening ceremony, in which rhythmic gymnast Frankie Jones will carry the flag for Team Wales.

"It's kind of put everybody in turmoil at the moment which is disappointing," Arthur said.

But he felt Team Wales should have had a back-up plan, not just for Evans but for other fighters who had been forced to pull out.

He suggested Lynsey Holdaway could have stepped in for Ashley Brace, who was ruled ineligible for Glasgow because of her previous career as a kickboxer, and said Ricky Rowlands could have replaced Evans.

"We have enough boxers within Wales to be able to have reserves just in case," added Arthur.

"When I went to the Commonwealth Games in 2002, I wasn't a medal hopeful, but I went in there and I was fit, I was strong and I was ready and I came away with a gold medal.

"Anybody in a position like this on such a big stage has an opportunity and we should give the kids the opportunity."