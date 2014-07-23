Glasgow 2014: Team Wales boss frustrated by Fred Evans' exit

Welsh welterweight Fred Evans won Olympic silver for Great Britain at London 2012

Team Wales Chef de Mission Brian Davies admits it has been the "most frustrating four weeks" of his life after boxer Fred Evans was refused Glasgow 2014 accreditation.

The gold medal hope had his entry blocked following checks by the Home Office and Games officials.

"His accreditation has been refused by Glasgow 2014 for a previous misdemeanour," confirmed Davies.

"It has been such a tortuous process. It has been so disappointing."

"My main feelings are for Fred. I have watched Fred over the last six months turn himself round and train like he has never trained before." - Brian Davies, Team Wales Chef de Mission

In April the 23-year-old Olympic silver medallist was ordered to pay a total of £1,228 in fines and costs after admitting his part in a nightclub assault in Birmingham.

Asked if Evans' accreditation was refused because of the assault charge Davies said: "That's all we can do is assume.

"They have only shared with the individual if they requested it. I know Fred has requested it and it has been delivered to him.

"Fred knows. If he wants to share that with us then we will all know."

Davies said part of the problem with the screening process is it is only the individual who can find out why their accreditation has been rejected.

"It can take up to 40 days for the Home Office to deliver that reason," explained Davies.

"So we have been busy trying to expedite that process because clearly 40 days from when we knew about it the Games would have finished."

Added Davies: "My main feelings are for Fred. I have watched Fred over the last six months turn himself round and train like he has never trained before. So how he feels at the minute I don't know.

"I'm not going defend this process by any stretch. It has been the most frustrating four weeks of my life.

"We have got 230-231 other athletes that we need to focus on. We need to shield them from this."

Sarah Powell, chief executive of Sport Wales said: "As soon as Team Wales found out there was going to be an issue they have been doing as much as they can behind the scenes to enable Fred to be in the competition.

Who is Fred Evans? Won gold at the Cadet World Championships in Hungary in 2007 Became World Amateur Champion in Baku, Azerbaijan in 2011. Lost in the welterweight final at London 2012 - beaten by Serik Sapiyev of Kazakhstan

"We are very disappointed he can't be at the Games."

The rejection of Evans' accreditation follows on from the withdrawal of cyclist Becky James and world triathlon champions Non Stanford and Helen Jenkins.

Wales lost two more athletes on Monday when weightlifter Faye Pittman and judo player Kyle Davies withdrew through injury.

But despite the absence of a growing list of athletes Davies said it would be unfair on the rest of the team to reduce Wales' target of 27 medals.

"The target might as well stay. If we reach it, great. If we don't we'll look at the reasons at the end of the Games."

Team Wales captain Aled Sion Davies said the remaining team was concentrating on their own performances and not dwelling on the negative stories.

"Nobody is really talking about it - obviously it is a great shame that there are athletes that have had to drop out. But… everyone is concentrating on their own performance."