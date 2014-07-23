Glasgow 2014: Martyn Irvine to carry NI flag at opening ceremony

Martyn Irvine won a Commonwealth Games team pursuit bronze medal in Delhi

Cyclist Martyn Irvine has been chosen to carry the flag for the Northern Ireland team at Wednesday's opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games.

Irvine, of Newtownards, became the first Irishman to win a World Track Championship gold in 117 years in 2013.

He won a team pursuit bronze medal for Northern Ireland at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

The 29-year-old said he was "honoured", adding: "There are a lot of other athletes in the team with bigger CVs."

He continued: "There are few chances to represent Northern Ireland in my lifetime, possibly eight to nine and so to do so in Glasgow so close to home in front of friends and family is a real honour."

Northern Ireland's chef de mission Robert McVeigh said the cyclist "epitomises the spirit of Team Northern Ireland by exhibiting qualities of commitment and integrity".

"He has demonstrated an ability to galvanise all our sports into one team," he added.

Irvine also won a silver medal at this year's World Track Championships in Colombia.

His performances last year, which also included further silver medals at the World Championships and European Championships, led to him being named as BBC Northern Ireland Sports Personality of 2013.

Irvine is expected to compete in four events in Glasgow.