Glasgow 2014: Jemma Simpson ready for new 1500m experience

Simpson, who is the current British indoor 1500m champion, last raced for England in 2006

England runner Jemma Simpson says stepping up to the 1500m at Glasgow 2014 will be a new experience for her.

The 30-year-old from Cornwall is best known as an 800m specialist, but has been working on her endurance since failing to make the British team for the 2012 Olympics in London.

"It is a fairly new event for me," she told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"I've raced it on and off but I've never raced it at an outdoor championship before at this level."

Simpson last ran for England at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, finishing sixth in the 800m in her first major championship as a senior athlete.

She has also run at the 2007 and 2009 World Championships as well as the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

"For the past couple of years I've been really trying to work hard on my endurance to prepare me for this event," she added.

"Endurance-wise I'm probably in the best shape I've ever been in, but when you get to a championship you've got apply everything.

"You've got to race tactically well, you've got to do the rounds, you've got to be able to sprint at the end and compete against the Kenyans and everyone else."

Simpson, who was British 1500m champion in 2010, has never won a medal at a major championship, but feels she has done all she can to change that in Glasgow.

"It will be tough but I think I'm in pretty good shape, I couldn't have done much more than I have done.

"I went to Kenya a couple of times in the winter and trained there. That was a really good experience, it really helped with my endurance and I'm really looking forward to Glasgow."