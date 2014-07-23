Glasgow 2014: Sally Pearson set to pull out of 100m

Pearson (left) crossed the line first in the 2010 Commonwealth 100m final in Delhi but was disqualified for a false start

Sally Pearson is set to pull out of the 100m at the Commonwealth Games as she recovers from a hamstring injury.

However, the Australian is still planning to defend her title in her main event, the 100m hurdles.

"I'm confident the injury won't come back, but I'm not at the stage where I can do two events," Pearson, 27, said.

"I have until 48 hours before the race (on 27 July) to make a decision, but it's likely that I will pull out."

Pearson crossed the line first in the 100m Commonwealth final in Delhi four years ago but was disqualified for a false start shortly before receiving her medal.

Meanwhile, the London 2012 100m hurdles Olympic gold medallist says she is "disappointed" Australian Athletics fined her just over £700 for arriving late to their preparation camp for the Glasgow Games.

Pearson held the Queen's Baton when it arrived in the Gold Coast in 2013

She suffered a torn hamstring seven weeks ago and failed to appear in Gateshead by the 17 July deadline after opting to compete at the London Anniversary Games on Sunday.

"It was disappointing obviously, but it's out of my control," she said.

"It's a distraction I don't want right now."

Pearson was one of three athletes to receive a fine with Australian 800m record holder Alex Rowe and discuss thrower Benn Harradine also losing a portion of their 'preparation fee'.

Pearson's career record (all 100m hurdles unless stated) Olympic medals Gold (2012); silver (2008) World Gold (2011); silver (2013) Commonwealth Gold (2010); silver (2006 4x100m)

"I crossed the finish line [in London] with a smile on my face and knew I had a chance to win the Commonwealth Games, so that's the important thing," she added.

Despite her injury problems, Pearson is convinced she can still defend the 100m hurdles title she won at Delhi 2010 and anticipates a "great" race with England's Tiffany Porter.

"We get on well off the track, but on the track you have no friends," said Pearson, who believes a time of 12.6 seconds may be fast enough for victory.

"I enjoy racing Tiff and know she'll be one of my biggest rivals, but I will do everything in my power to win the gold medal."

Porter will compete in the opening round of the 100m hurdles on Thursday, 31 July, with the final taking place the following day.