Northern Ireland medal hopeful Aileen Reid says she has recovered from her early-season injury problems and is as fit as she can be heading into Thursday's women's triathlon at the Commonwealth Games.

"I have come through all the injury problems. I've got no excuses," Reid told BBC Sport.

The Londonderry woman, noted as a strong swimmer, is hoping for a fast pace in the 40km bike leg to help burn off some of the faster runners such as Australia's Emma Jackson.

