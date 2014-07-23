Glasgow 2014: Eloise Laity ruled out of hockey squad by injury

Eloise Laity plays club hockey for Bath University

Hockey player Eloise Laity has withdrawn from the 2014 Commonwealth Games after picking up an injury in training.

The 20-year-old Bath University forward was picked for the Wales hockey squad despite only making her senior debut on 6 May,

She will be replaced in the squad by 20-year-old Sophie Clayton.

"We're bitterly disappointed for Eloise," said head coach Amanda Partington.

"She'd worked incredibly hard to earn her selection for the team and to pick up an injury at such a late stage is really disappointing for her.

"We wish Eloise well in her recovery and look forward to welcoming Sophie into the squad ready for our first game in Thursday."