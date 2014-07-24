Glasgow 2014: Madeline Perry sets up meeting with Kasey Brown

Madeline Perry is NI's number one squash player

GLASGOW 2014 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Madeline Perry set up a last-16 meeting with Australian Kasey Brown by securing a comfortable win at the last 32 stage of the women's singles in Glasgow.

The Northern Ireland squash player beat Zambian opponent Sharon Chimfwembe 11-3, 11-2, 11-4 within eight minutes.

Brown ended the Northern Irishwoman's hopes in heartbreaking fashion in the 2010 quarter-finals in Delhi.

Sycerika McMahon narrowly missed out on a place in the 50m breaststroke final after clocking 31.56 in her semi-final.

The time, which secured fifth place in the second semi-final, saw her record the ninth quickest time, with eight qualifying for Friday's final.

Earlier in the day, McMahon had registered the fifth fastest time of the heats in 31.12 seconds, which represented a new personal best for the 19-year-old from Portaferry.

The County Down teenager was second in her heat in her specialist event in which she won European long course and short course medals two years ago.

McMahon was also part of the women's 4x100m freestyle relay team which qualified for the final of their event.

She is joined in the team by paralympian Bethany Firth and 14-year-olds Danielle Hill and Rachel Bethel.

Bethel and Hill failed to qualify from heat two of the women's 200m freestyle.

Also in the pool, neither Conor Munn, nor Curtis Coulter made the semi-finals of the men's 50m butterfly.

Munn was first in heat four in a personal best time, while Coulter was sixth in heat six.

However, Jordan Sloan qualified for the men's 100m backstroke semi-final and 15-year-old Gemma Kane made the same stage of the women's 100m butterfly after setting the 16th fastest time in their heats.

Kane was then eighth in her semi-final in 1:02.74, just outside her personal best, with Sloan eighth in his semi in 57.03.

In men's squash, NI hopeful Michael Craig lost his first-round contest against India's Harinder Pal Sandhu three games to nil and exits the competition.

Medal hope Aileen Reid, from Londonderry, had to settle for sixth in the women's triathlon final, 50 seconds behind winner Jodie Stimpson.

Conor Murphy was 12th in the men's triathlon, Russell White 23rd and Harry Speers 27th.

In netball, Northern Ireland lost 71-50 to world-ranked fifth team Malawi in their opening pool game.

Despite missing out on qualification for next year's World Championships, the Northern Ireland netball women believe that a top-eight finish in attainable in Glasgow.

There was better news in bowls for the men's triples, as Neil Booth, Neil Daly and Paul Mulholland saw off Kenya 21-13 in round one and then beat the Cook Islands 17-15 to make it two wins out of two.

The men's pairs, Martin McHugh and Ian McClure, lost to Malta in their opening group game, while the women went down 18-4 to Fiji in their first game.

In her first round singles' match, Catherine McMillen defeated Mirriam Ndungu of Kenya 21-10 at the Kelvingrove Centre.

In table tennis, the Northern Ireland men will take on Guyana and India in the team event with the women going down 3-0 to top seeds and reigning champions Singapore.

Northern Ireland's young badminton squad lost 5-0 to England in their opening group match in the mixed team event.

Ciaran and Sinead Chambers lost their opening group game to the English 8-21, 17-21.