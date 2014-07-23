Jersey's Mariana Agathangelou enjoys relaxed Glasgow 2014 team

Jersey-born Agathangelou's first Commonwealth Games were in Delhi where she played for England

Jersey badminton player Mariana Agathangelou says the atmosphere of the island's Commonwealth Games team is more relaxed in comparison to her time with England in 2010.

The 25-year-old won team bronze with England four years ago but has switched allegiances to her birth island.

"It's a much nicer atmosphere. Around the England camp it's quite intense with people really focused," she said.

"I'm not saying we're not focused, but it's much more relaxed atmosphere."

She added to BBC Radio Jersey: "It's nice to be the underdog rather than having a lot of pressure on you instead."

Jersey's badminton team have been drawn in the same pool as England, meaning Agathangelou will face her former team-mates, as will Jersey's other former England players Liz Cann and Mark Constable.

Jersey, who are being coached by Olympic silver medallist and former England gold medallist Nathan Robertson, will also play Mauritius and Northern Ireland in Pool F.

"As a group we've set our goals and we'd like to come second in our group and maybe go on to the quarter-finals," Agathangelou said.

"I've still got quite a lot of friends on the England team so it's nice to get the gossip back from them.

"We've been waiting for this for four years but it seems to have come around so quickly."