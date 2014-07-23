BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Shooter 'proud' to be Isle of Man flag bearer

Shooter 'proud' to be Manx flag bearer

Isle of Man shooter Tim Kneale has said he is feeling "proud" and "emotional" ahead of carrying the Isle of Man flag at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The 31-year-old said: "The Isle of Man has some amazing athletes and to be chosen is overwhelming.

"I will be holding back the tears," added Kneale, who won a bronze medal in Delhi four years ago.

"To carry our symbol with the rest of the world watching will be an amazing feeling."

Top Stories