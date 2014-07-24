BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Isle of Man swimmers make great start

Great start for Manx swimmers

Team Isle of Man got off to a great start at the first day of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The team's youngest competitor, 14-year-old Niamh Robinson, competed 24 years after her mother Suzanne, took part in the Games.

"I am so happy with my swim and it's a personal best," she said.

Manx team-mates Laura Kinley, Charlotte Atkinson and Grant Halsall also made it through to the semi finals in their events.



