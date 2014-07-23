Badminton: Mixed teams results

Gold medal match
|Country
|Country
|England
|1 - 3
|Malaysia
Bronze medal match
|Country
|Country
|Singapore
|3 - 2
|India
Semi-finals
|Country
|Country
|Malaysia
|3 - 2
|Singapore
|England
|3 - 0
|India
Quarter-finals
|Country
|Country
|Malaysia
|3 - 1
|Scotland
|India
|3 - 1
|Canada
|England
|3 - 0
|Sri Lanka
|Singapore
|3 - 0
|Australia
Selected group stage results
Saturday, 26 July
|Pool F
|England
|5 - 0
|Mauritius
|Jersey
|5 - 0
|Northern Ireland
Friday, 25 July
|Pool C
|Scotland
|5 - 0
|New Zealand
|Guernsey
|3 - 2
|Seychelles
|Pool D
|Canada
|4 - 1
|Wales
|Wales
|5 - 0
|Falkland Islands
|Group F
|England
|5 - 0
|Jersey
|Mauritius
|1 - 4
|Northern Ireland
Thursday, 24 July
|Pool C
|Scotland
|5 - 0
|Seychelles
|New Zealand
|5 - 0
|Guernsey
|Scotland
|5 - 0
|Guernsey
|Pool D
|Australia
|4 - 1
|Wales
|Pool F
|England
|5 - 0
|Northern Ireland
|Jersey
|5 - 0
|Mauritius
