Badminton: Mixed teams results

Gold medal match

CountryCountry
England1 - 3Malaysia

Bronze medal match

CountryCountry
Singapore 3 - 2India

Semi-finals

CountryCountry
Malaysia3 - 2Singapore
England3 - 0India

Quarter-finals

CountryCountry
Malaysia3 - 1 Scotland
India3 - 1Canada
England3 - 0Sri Lanka
Singapore3 - 0Australia

Selected group stage results

Saturday, 26 July

Pool F
England5 - 0Mauritius
Jersey5 - 0Northern Ireland

Friday, 25 July

Pool C
Scotland 5 - 0New Zealand
Guernsey3 - 2Seychelles
Pool D
Canada4 - 1Wales
Wales5 - 0Falkland Islands
Group F
England5 - 0Jersey
Mauritius 1 - 4Northern Ireland

Thursday, 24 July

Pool C
Scotland5 - 0Seychelles
New Zealand5 - 0Guernsey
Scotland5 - 0Guernsey
Pool D
Australia4 - 1Wales
Pool F
England5 - 0Northern Ireland
Jersey5 - 0Mauritius

